Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-55 north of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police have advised that a rollover crash in the center median has caused a slowdown on I-55 north of Springfield.
The crash occurred around mile marker 105. Drivers should seek alternate routes if possible.
ISP has not yet shared any information regarding injuries but WAND will update this story with the latest information.
