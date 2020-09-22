SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County has implemented a new alert messaging system.
The Sangamon Alert Messaging (SAM) is a high-speed emergency mass notification service provided by OnSolve, LLC.
The system will be used as the county's emergency communication outreach to both residents and staff.
The system sends phone calls, text messages, emails, and posts to social media channels to keep people informed during emergency situations.
Examples of when it may be used include severe weather, evacuation notices, boil water notices, floods, criminal activity, and missing persons/children.
The county will have the ability to better target notifications geographically, only notifying those community members impacted by an alert.
In addition to county officials, several government agencies and school districts can send alert messages using the SAM system.
At this time, residents can also sign up to receive alerts from:
- Auburn Fire Protection District
- Loami Fire Protection District
- Rochester Fire Protection District
- Auburn Police Department
- Loami Police Department
- Sangamon County Emergency Management
- City of Auburn
- Mechanicsburg Fire Protection District
- Sangamon County Rescue Squad
- Village of Buffalo
- Village of Mechanicsburg
- Sangamon County Sheriff's Office
- Chatham Fire Protection District
- New Berlin CUSD #16
- Sherman Fire Protection District
- Village of Chatham
- New Berlin Police Department
- Sherman Police Department
- Village of Curran
- Pawnee CUSD #11
- Village of Sherman
- Dawson Fire Protection District
- Pawnee Fire Protection District
- Southern View Police Department
- Village of Dawson
- Pawnee Police Department
- Village of Southern View
- Village of Divernon
- Village of Pawnee
- Spaulding Police Department
- Village of Grandview
- Pleasant Plains Fire Protection District
- Springfield City School District #186
- Village of Illiopolis
- Pleasant Plains Police Department
- Tri-City CUSD #1
- Jerome Police Department
- Village of Pleasant Plains
- Tri-City Police Department
- Village of Jerome
- Riverton Fire Protection District
- City of Virden
- Leland Grove Police Department
- Riverton Police Department
- Williamsville CUSD #15
- City of Leland Grove
- Village of Riverton
- Village of Williamsville
Registering for SAM is free.
Residents can customize their alert preferences and choose to receive alerts via phone call, text, and/or email.
Residents can sign up for SAM by clicking HERE.
