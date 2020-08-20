NIANTIC, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon Valley Schools have pushed back the start of the school year and made schedule changes in response to issues caused by COVID-19.
Superintendent Robert Meadows announced the district will now have its first day of class on Sept. 8. He said extensive construction on all district buildings was underway over the summer, but delays in equipment production, which are related to the pandemic, caused the project to fall behind schedule.
The administration had recommended the district move back the start of school.
"Though we have seen much progress, we believe that it is in the best interest of our students and faculty that we delay the start of school so that the buildings may be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized," Meadows said.
Students in grades 6-12 will see schedule changes. In a new A/B schedule for these grades, students will be divided into two groups and attend class on alternating days. Meadows said the building principals will provide more details on this change as soon as possible.
Schedules are not changing for grades K-5.
"I apologize for the short notice and understand that these changes will create hardships for everyone," Meadows said. "The board and administration believe that these changes will create the safest learning environment possible for our students. Once again, I would like to thank you for your patience and understanding as we prepare for the start of the school year."
