SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Sacred Heart-Griffen High School switches to full-time remote learning due to Sangamon County's recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
For the past thirteen weeks, Sacred Heart-Griffen has provided face-to-face instruction and remote learning opportunities to its students, however beginning Thursday, Nov. 12, SHG will be strictly remote.
Students and their families received letters from the school principal, Kara Rapacz, on Wednesday, informing them of the schools' sudden changes.
Currently, SHG has approximately 80 students learning remotely due to quarantine and isolation requirements.
Since its last full-time use back in March, the school has made several changes to its online learning plan.
SHG hopes to return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30.
