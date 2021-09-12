SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A search is underway for a missing Mattoon man.
Crews are looking for Nathan Tipsword, 32. Authorities said he went missing from the Lithia Springs Campground.
Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Agney told WAND News that Tipsword's mother last saw him walking into the woods at about 5:30 Friday evening. Agney said Nathan did not have a cell phone at the campgrounds.
17 agencies are helping with the search including the K9 operations, Shelby County Emergency Agency, police, dive teams and community members.
