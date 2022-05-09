DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A second prayer service has been organized for a Decatur teacher fighting for her life in hospital care.
Amber Johnson, who was hurt in an April 29 crash, was on a ventilator in the aftermath. There were positive signs seen in early May, as the Amber's Army Facebook page reported she was responding to the commands of doctors and nurses and was becoming less reliant on the ventilator.
On Friday, May 6, a prayer service was held at Our Lady of Lourdes church. The service was led by Father Michael Trummer.
Trummer will lead the next service, now scheduled for 4-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. Catholics and non-Catholics are welcome. Find more information about that service here.
Johnson teaches at St. Teresa High School in Decatur. She also works as a cross country and track coach.
