(WAND) - Round one of heavy snow will wrap up Monday morning but more is expected through Tuesday morning. The first round of snow Monday morning dropped 2.2" of snow in Decatur at WAND-TV.
The major winter storm will dump more heavy snow across Central Illinois Monday.
The heaviest of the snow will arrive Monday afternoon and evening. Snow is predicted to come down at an inch per hour for several hours.
With breezy conditions, blowing snow and low visibilities will make driving dangerous for the evening commute.
For much of Central Illinois, 7"-9" of snow will fall. Off to the Northwest, from Bloomington to Lincoln to Jacksonville, 4"-7" will accumulate. The heaviest snow, 9" of more will fall from Paris southeast.
Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills stick around through midweek with more snow Wednesday and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.