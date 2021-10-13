DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A second suspect in a deadly Danville liquor store shooting case has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.
The Vermilion County Sheriff's Office announced 21-year-old Darryl L. Jordan was arrested on Oct. 11 in Kankakee County in connection to a Sept. 18 shooting at Blue Bird Liquor Store, located on East Main Street in Danville. The warrant charged Jordan with multiple counts of murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.
He was returned to Vermilion County on Tuesday by sheriff's department investigators.
At 1:55 a.m. on Sept. 18, deputies responded to the liquor store for a report of multiple shooting victims. They found four people with gunshot wounds. Leslie E. Fisher Jr., 20, and Charles L. Jones Jr., 21, died from their wounds, while the other two victims survived.
Jordan, along with first suspect Gregory Burns, 23, are held in the Vermilion County Jail. Burns was arrested on Sept. 21. Bond for both suspects is set at $10 million.
