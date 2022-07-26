Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.