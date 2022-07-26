NASHVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Residents are seeking higher ground after a breach in the secondary reservoir dam in Nashville, Tuesday morning.
WFCN News in Southern Illinois shares drone footage of the current water damage.
According to WFCN, State Highway 15 has been shut down until further notice, due to the breach, and crews are currently assessing the situation.
They say the main city reservoir dam was not impacted by this.
This is a developing story, WAND will continue to update it with the latest information.
