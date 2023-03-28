CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND)- AI text generators are advancing rapidly in today's society. Already being used for creative tasks, such as writing stories and dialogue for video games. These advanced tools are now branching into more advanced applications like creative news articles and even legal documents.
However, some may ask how realistic does the machine's response sound? Well, the beginning of this article was written with the help of an AI text generator.
"So, AI means artificial intelligence. It's a way to teach a machine to do things like how a human would do thing," said Heng Ji, Professor of Computer Science at UICU.
There are different areas of artificial intelligence. Voice and text generators specifically are getting a lot of attention in society.
"The underlying model is basically looking at the sequence of words and then trying to learn patterns," Ji explained.
Here's how it works; you type in a topic, and it generates an accurate response in the matter of seconds. This technology is able to provide an accurate and steady response by using information pulls straight from the web. However, educators say tools this powerful need regulations.
"Even non-computer science people can leverage this tool to help their work or make their daily lives easier. But there are some certain concerns when this kind of tools app can be accessible for anyone," said Professor Ji.
There are concerns like, writing full essays for students or replacing jobs. Companies in the tech world are working to prevent some of the ramifications.
"They are doing all kinds of actions to prevent these kinds of things from happening. To kind of reduce the negative impact," said Ji.
However, Professor Ji says society should embrace the technology, as it will do more good for the future. The advancement continues right at the university. A new Amazon-Illinois center was launched at the university last week. Students and professors will work closely with developing AI for interactive conversation.
