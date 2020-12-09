EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A semi truck driver died in a fiery crash in Effingham County early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 at the Interstate 57 Interchange.
Officials said the semi was hauling dog food and going east on I-70 when it left the road while negotiating the exit to southbound I-57. Fire crews said there were about 300 feet of skid-marks on the road before the semi went off the left shoulder and overturned.
Illinois State Troopers were first on the scene, and the semi was already fully involved in fire.
Firefighters from Effingham were assisted on the scene by Altamont Fire District Firefighters who responded to the scene with a Water Tender and personnel.
Fire Chief Bob Tutko said the Truck Tractor was fully consumed in fire when they arrived. They found the driver of the semi still inside the cab, deceased.
The Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes was called to the scene.
Effingham Firefighters stayed on the scene to assist Heartland Towing and Recovery with wreckage removal.
Because the semi was filled with product, there were pockets of fire that firefighters could not get to until they cut open the trailer and spread out the dog food.
Crews were still on the scene as of 5:30 a.m.
The Effingham Coroner is working with the Trucking Company to identify the driver and properly notify the family of the driver.
