SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Senate Republicans unanimously selected Senator John Curran as their leader for the 103rd General Assembly on Tuesday.
Outgoing leader, Senator Dan McConchie released a statement wishing Curran the best.
In his own statement, Curran said that the caucus stands ready, "with our focus directed toward the future, on developing solutions that will address the critical issues facing our state."
