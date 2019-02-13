WASHINGTON (WAND) - The Family and Medical Insurance Leave (FAMILY) Act is being reintroduced.
U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and 32 colleagues in reintroducing the FAMILY Act.
The legislation would provide 12 weeks of paid leave for workers needing to care for a newborn, adopted child, seriously ill family member, or their own serious health condition.
"Far too many Americans still face a choice between having a career and taking time off to care for a newborn or tend to an ailing loved one," Duckworth said. "Every new parent should be able to take those exhausting, emotional, irreplaceable first few weeks with their baby without having to forgo their paycheck or lose their job..."