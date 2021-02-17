DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Seno Formal Wear has seemingly closed all of its doors.
Their doors say closed to due to COVID-19, but previous customers were not informed and many refunds were not sent. Multiple attempts at contacting corporate were met with silence.
"It just kept ringing and ringing and went to a voicemail, but nobody's name was on it," said Kylie Gaitros, who planned on getting married this year but has had to move it because of the pandemic.
Brittany Heise, a local bride, said her group was planning on renting nine suits. One of her ushers paid for his suit in full and received a refund with no note or explanation in December. The wedding was set for January.
Brittany's usher suggested they had run out of the right color, but Brittany had not heard from Seno about anything at that point. She went to the store in Peoria and found the store closed. Her groomsmen had to find their suits in a matter of weeks.
"Everybody end up getting their online orders through other places three or four days before a wedding," Heise said.
Most previous customers have still not received a refund or even a notice.
"We never got refunded any of the money that we spent. Everybody is a little bit tight right now with everything going on. We just got nothing," Gaitros said.
Customers have relied on this company for years for high school formals and other events. They said the service seemed to be going really well.
"It's very surprising for them as a company," Heise said.
WAND News made multiple attempts to contact the owner of the chain with no response.
