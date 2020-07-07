MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - Moweaqua residents are asked to conserve water after a water main break was reported Tuesday.
Village officials said the break happened at the corner of Chestnut and Shelby streets. The break is described as serious in a Facebook post by the village.
The post went on to say residents should conserve water "until further notice" and avoid the area of the water main break.
Updates on a possible boil order are coming, the village said.
