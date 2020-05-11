DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Businesses across central Illinois are fighting re-opening by suing Governor JB Pritzker over an extension of his stay-at-home order.
“I hope that I am able to reopen my doors like next week,” Riley Craig Shaffer, owner of Bow and Arrow Salon in Springfield, said. "I don't think it is fair that I am closed for almost three months now and don't have any income."
Riley says the seven-plus weeklong closure has hurt her wallet and business, and she is just one of several businesses filing suit.
Attorney Thomas DeVore filed a lawsuit Monday on behalf of Visible Changes Hair Salon in Clay County, Poopy’s Pub & Grub in Carroll County and Dookie’s Pub & Grub in Clinton County. Craig Shaffer’s lawsuit has not been filed
According to the lawsuits, all of which are similar in their complaints, all the plaintiffs claim the Governor’s extended stay-at-home has violated their rights.
DeVore, who filed a lawsuit against the Governor on behalf of Rep. Darren Bailey, told WAND on Monday he has also helped nearly 80 businesses in 32 counties re-open. That includes business in Macon, Effingham, Edgar and Sangamon Counties. DeVore would not provide the names of those businesses.
"Following the very law that the Illinois Department of Health sent out that people have to follow if they don't agree with the executive order,” DeVore said.
DeVore said none of the businesses that have re-opened have been cited by the state, or any local agency.
"There has been no significant action by these local authorities to interfere with them opening back up and that says to my clients that they are not deeming them a health risk,” DeVore said.
DeVore is encouraging all the businesses to work with health departments if they plan on re-opening.
“They need to go to them, talk to them, talk to their local community leaders and get active and understand if they have to remain close, why that is,” he said.
Craig Shaffer said she is working to make sure all of her clients are safe when she does re-open. She says she is taking steps to have sanitizer at all stations, will follow social distancing guidelines and will wear masks and gloves.
"I am not trying to get fame out of this. I am trying to open my doors to support my employees, my business and other people in my industry."
Gov. Pritzker has not responded to the lawsuits.
