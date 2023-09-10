DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Several people have been injured following a large explosion and fire at ADM.
Heavy smoke was seen coming from the northeast side of Decatur Sunday night.
First responders were seen heading to ADM around 7:30 p.m.
Neighbors reported to WAND News they felt their homes shake.
We learned the Decatur Fire Department has responded to the scene. Officials told WAND there was a large explosion and fire.
ADM was evacuated. The fire department said no private homes have been evacuated.
In a statement to WAND, ADM said, "Tonight at approximately 7:11 p.m., there was an explosion at the East Plant within ADM’s processing complex in Decatur. ADM immediately contacted the Decatur Fire Department, which remains on the scene. Several employees were injured and transported to the local hospital for treatment. Our thoughts are with our colleagues. We do not have a confirmed cause at this time."
DFD expects to release more information soon.
Rep. Nikki Budzinski said in a tweet, "My team and I are in touch with local officials as we closely monitor the situation at ADM this evening."
This is the third fire reported at ADM this year.
In April, three employees were injured in an explosion at ADM's west plant.
Last month, two Decatur firefighters were hurt while battling a third-alarm fire at the east plant.
This is a developing story. WAND News will post more as soon as it becomes available.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
