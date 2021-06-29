SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A private Springfield high school announced it is freezing tuition for multiple upcoming school years.
The freeze will last through the 2024-25 school year, Sacred Heart-Griffin announced on Twitter.
"We asked. You answered. We listened," school officials said.
For the 2021-22 school year, SHG has a $9,650 tuition cost. Click here for more information about the school's tuition requirements.
