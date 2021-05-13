DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating after someone fired a gun in a Walmart parking lot.
It happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at the Walmart at 4224 Prospect Drive in Decatur.
Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz tells WAND News there is no threat to the public at this time. A preliminary investigation shows there was an altercation in the parking lot that resulted in someone firing one shot.
No word on if anyone was shot or if a suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story and police are currently investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.