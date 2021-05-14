DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur siblings exceeded their fundraising goal to help their grandmother with cancer, and on Friday, they donated their remaining funds to help cancer patients.
Iymoni and Isaiah Wilson set up a mini convenience store on West King and North Hill Avenue to raise money for their grandmother, who was diagnosed with colon cancer.
"This is for my grandma. It's a fundraiser for her," Wilson told WAND News on Monday.
The siblings' goal was to raise $2,500 to help their grandmother. They exceeded their goal and made the decision to donate the remaining funds to the Cancer Care Center in Decatur.
"I just feel so much gratitude and thankfulness," Isaiah Wilson said.
Their father was overjoyed on Friday when he and his children stepped into the center on Friday morning.
"It's so good to see this direction of the youth moving," he said. "A couple of days ago, I almost teared up."
Doctors, nurses and staff met with the Wilson kids in the lobby as the kids handed them $500. Christel Wheeler, a nurse practitioner for the Cancer Care Center, was overjoyed by the kids' generosity.
"It warmed my heart," she said.
Wheeler saw the snack stand on Facebook and followed along with the kids' fundraising efforts. When she found out they were donating to the Cancer Care Center, she was proud of them and the city of Decatur.
"This shows what his parents have instilled in him, so they should be really proud," Wheeler said.
Wilson said the kids plan to continue their stand on West King Street to help raise funds for the Cancer Care Center.
