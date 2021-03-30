FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - A single-vehicle Forsyth crash left a person with "significant" injuries, Macon County deputies said.
The crash happened at about 3:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Illiniwick Road. It left an Ameren pole broken in two.
Deputies did not have identifying information about the victim when WAND News called for details.
Illiniwick Road was closed after the crash but is back open.
This developing story will be updated as the station learns more.
