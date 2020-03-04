FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - With several major retailers leaving Hickory Point Mall in recent years, the vacancies are giving small businesses the opportunity to move in.
The major stores Hickory Point has lost in recent years include Sears, JC Penney, Payless and Bergner's. Some shoppers said they visit the mall less frequently after the closures.
"I would say a lot less," said Kristina Rosati of Decatur. "And when I do come here, it's just for two particular stores."
"Because Sears and different things are gone now that used to be here, that (drew) me," said Robert Leigh of Shelbyville.
But the vacancies are an opportunity for small business owners like T.J. Wiseman. Wiseman owns a single-chair barber shop in Decatur, and is soon expanding to a second, larger shop in Hickory Point.
"The new location's gonna have more than one chair," Wiseman said. "We're gonna be more of a commercialized barber shop."
Wiseman said his type of business is the type likely to succeed in the mall landscape of today.
"What's killing the mall is the internet," Wiseman said. "You can buy stuff off the internet. You can't buy a haircut on the internet ... It's not just a haircut, it's an experience."
Another experience-based business coming to the mall soon is the Jumpin' Addiction Trampoline Park, and it's already creating buzz.
"I didn't even realize the trampoline park was coming until we came in tonight," said Miranda Freeman of Clinton. "It's exciting ... especially for those who have children."
"We like to spend our money locally, so we would definitely come," Rosati said. "And of course, having children, they're gonna wanna try that."
Jumpin' Addiction Trampoline Park said on its Facebook page it hopes to be open by the end of March.
Wiseman's Barber Company hopes to have its mall location open by the first week of April.