Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Using medical or recreational marijuana, which is legal in Illinois, could cancel your right to buy a gun. Now some GOP members of Congress are moving to change federal laws to allow pot owners to buy firearms.
Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, is co-leading the Gun Rights and Marijuana (GRAM) Act to secure the Second Amendment rights of people living in states that allow possession of marijuana.
When buying a gun in Illinois forms filled out by gun buyers state-
Warning: The use or possession of marijuana remains unlawful under Federal law regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medicinal or recreational purposes in the state where you reside.
If the gun buyer answers yes to using marijuana the sale is blocked. It is that question lawmakers in Congress hope to change.
H.R. 2830 was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives last week by Rep. Don Young, (R) Alaska and is supported by Congressman Davis.
