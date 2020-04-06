SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois SNAP recipients will start getting the maximum benefit amounts this week, according to Illinois Department of Human Services.
Over 450,000 Illinois households will receive additional benefits on Tuesday. All those eligible should receive the benefits by April 20. The funds are to help Illinois residents obtain the food they need for their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The full amounts will be for April and May.
“No Illinoisan should ever have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, especially during an ongoing public health emergency,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Expanding the amount of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits people receive will help families stay safe and healthy in the coming months.”
The extra funds should be automatically loaded for recipients.
Below are the maximum funds per household size:
Illinois SNAP recipients receive their benefits at different times each month, so increased SNAP benefits will be loaded on different dates for SNAP recipients.