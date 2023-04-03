DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Danville residents may no longer have to leave town to pick up a fountain drink or burger from Sonic Drive-In.
The City of Danville announced that a proposal was received for the development of a Sonic Drive-In and a Jimmy John's in the center of town.
Subwars, LLC proposed the development at the northwest corner of Fairchild and Vermilion streets. Both restaurants would be a little over 1,200 square feet with drive-thrus and outdoor patio seating.
The city estimates the restaurants would bring in "approximately $14,000-$28,000/year in property taxes for the City (and much more for the other taxing bodies) as well as roughly $20,000/year in additional food and beverage taxes and $55,000/year in sales tax revenue."
"We’re thrilled to see this potential new development at one of the busiest intersections in Vermilion County," said Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. "I think folks will be especially excited about the Sonic as the nearest one is 45 minutes away."
