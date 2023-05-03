SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man accused of murdering his own mother was arraigned on Wednesday morning.
Richard D. Romine was arrested on May 2, after he was identified as a person of interest in his mothers death.
The victim, 64-year-old Donna Romine, was found dead inside her home in the 3100 block of West Aire Rd. on April 27 after friends had gone several days without hearing from her.
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, said Donna Romine died from a single gunshot wound.
Related Link
Person of interest in suspicious death flees, then tosses AR-15 out of car window during surrender to police
Richard was arraigned Wednesday morning on 3 counts of First Degree Murder, 1 count of Concealment of a Homicidal Death, 1 count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and 1 count of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer.
According to the Sangamon County State’s Attorney, Richard's potential penalties include a sentence of 45-life in prison if convicted of First Degree Murder.
He remains in custody of the Sangamon County Jail on bond in the amount of $2 million.
A preliminary hearing has been set for May 11, 2023 at 1:30.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.