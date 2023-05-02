SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man has been arrested and is accused of murdering his own mother.
The victim, 64-year-old Donna Romine, was found dead inside her home in the 3100 block of West Aire Rd. on April 27 after friends had gone several days without hearing from her.
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, said Donna Romine died from a single gunshot wound.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office said Romine's son, Richard D. Romine, was identified as a person of interest.
- Person of interest in suspicious death flees, then tosses AR-15 out of car window during surrender to police
Due to a medical event, deputies transported Richard to St. John's Hospital in Springfield where he remained under guard.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Richard Romine Tuesday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m. he was officially arrested and taken to the Sangamon County Jail.
He faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of concealment of a homicidal death, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of aggravated feeling and eluding.
His bond is set at $2,000,000.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
