MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — A 19-year-old man has been found guilty of first degree murder for a shooting in Hammond.
Jerome Schmidt of Springfield was found guilty in the shooting death of 64-year-old Michael Brown. On January 26, 2021, the Piatt County Sheriff's Department responded to a home in Hammond where they found Brown with multiple gunshot wounds. Brown died from his injuries at the home.
According to the Illinois State Police, an investigation led them to three suspects, including Schmidt, who were taken into custody.
A bench trial began on January 9, 2023 in Piatt County before Judge Dana Rhoads who returned a guilty verdict on January 17. Schmidt was found guilty for a charge of first-degree murder. He will return to court for a sentencing hearing on February 23.
In the week after the shooting, the Village of Hammond held a candle-lit vigil for Michael Brown. Friends and neighbors described Brown as friendly and helpful.
