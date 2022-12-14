SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –Springfield Police Department swears in fourteen new officers.
According to the department, thirteen of the officers graduated on October 18, 2022 from the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center where they received their basic law enforcement training. One is transferring to the Springfield Police Department after serving four years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
All fourteen officers will advance to the field training program, in the coming weeks, and complete their training while riding with a veteran officer.
The new officers will be assigned to the Field Operations Division during the field training program.
The newly appointed officers are as follows:
Officer Isaiah Brown -He is a graduate of Springfield High School and attended Luther College. Officer Brown has also served in the Illinois Army National Guard for eight years, earning the Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and Overseas Service Medal. He was pinned by his father, Mike Brown.
Officer Jerraud Dewey -He is from Chatham, IL and graduated from Glenwood High School before attending Lincoln Land Community College where he obtained a truck driver certification. Officer Dewey is married and was pinned by his wife, Kylie.
Officer Owen Hamelin -He is a graduate of Lanphier High School and obtained an Associate’s Degree from Arizona State University. Officer Hamelin is married and was pinned by his wife, Abigail.
Officer Logan Hammond –He is a graduate of Glenwood High School in Chatham and attended Lincoln Land Community College. Officer Hammond was pinned by his father, Barry Hammond.
Officer David Lindstrom –He is a graduate of Rochester High School, and obtained an associate’s degree from Lincoln Land Community College. Officer Lindstrom has also served six years in the Army National Guard, attaining the rank of sergeant and is a recipient of the Army Commendations Medal and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal. He was pinned by his father, Chris Lindstrom
Officer Sean McGuire -He is a graduate of Franklin High School (WI) and obtained a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University. Officer McGuire is married with two children and was pinned by his wife, Olivia.
Officer Jacob McLean –He is a graduate of Lanphier High School in Springfield and also attended Illinois State University. Officer McLean was pinned by his grandmother, Linda McLean.
Officer William Meachum -He is a graduate of Springfield High School and is married with four children. Officer Meachum was pinned by his father, Robert Meachum.
Officer Scott Sutherd -He is a graduate of Lanphier High School in Springfield. Officer Sutherd is married and was pinned by his wife, Brook.
Officer Chance Taylor -He graduated from Lanphier High School in Springfield. Officer Taylor was pinned by his aunt and uncle, both retired Springfield Police Officers, Mark and Tammy Baehr.
Officer Kandy Vanderkooi –She is a graduate of Breese Central Community High School. Officer Vanderkooi is married with two children and was pinned by her husband, Jarred.
Officer Sean Vaughn –He is a graduate of Michele Clark High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois at Springfield. Officer Vaughn is a lateral transfer from St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department where he served four years. He is married with one child and was pinned by his wife, Hannah.
Officer Edward Gant Wheeler -He is a graduate of Rochester High School and attended Lincoln Land Community College where he obtained an associate’s degree with an emphasis in criminal justice. Officer Wheeler was pinned by his father, current Springfield Police Department Lieutenant Derek Wheeler.
Officer Mason Williams –He is a graduate of Riverton High School and is married with two children. Officer Williams was pinned by his wife, Kinzie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.