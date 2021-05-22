SPRINGFIELD, III (WAND): May is National Military Appreciation Month and there is no better time to support your local veterans.
Shawn Miller is a Springfield resident making it easier for Veterans to connect and support each other. He formed a Facebook group to support Veteran owned businesses. Veterans can market their small businesses and network within the community.
After spending 23 years serving our country in the U.S. Air Force, Shawn founded Shawn Miller Allstate Mid-America Insurance. Always loyal to supporting businesses owned by his fellow veterans, he began looking for a resource where Veterans could market their businesses and build and expand their professional networks. He found several Facebook groups in neighboring states, but when he couldn’t find a similar resource that served Illinois, he decided to create his own.
“In just the last month, I’ve connected with owners of several veteran-owned businesses throughout Illinois - Tilt Amusements out of Decatur, Gun Barrel Coffee out of Batavia and Sangamon Watch Company out of Springfield - just to name a few,” shared Shawn. “Military vets have skills that make them natural entrepreneurs. With May being Military Appreciation Month and Memorial Day being just around the corner, there’s no better time to pledge your support to Veteran-owned businesses.”
Along with serving as a resource to source Veteran-owned businesses in Illinois, Shawn also encourages businesses who offer a military discount or pledge support to military-related causes to join Veteran Owned Business - Illinois.
