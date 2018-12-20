DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Staley Museum inside the Staley Mansion has reopened after being closed for more than five months.
The museum was closed as crews repaired damage caused by a lighting strike.
The museum officially reopened on Dec. 1, and on Wednesday held its second annual holiday-themed open house event.
The event featured live Christmas music and holiday treats.
To attend, people were asked to bring a nonperishable good or monetary donation for the Salvation Army.
The mansion was built in 1884 and purchased by A.E. Staley in 1913.
The Staley family owned it until 1951.
The Staley Museum Foundation acquired the mansion in 2013 and restored it.