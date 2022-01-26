SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police have launched a dashboard to track expressway shootings across Illinois.
The new Statewide Expressway Shooting (SES) dashboard has current and historical data about reported expressway shooting incidents. Troopers said the tool was created to provide not only data, but also context to expressway shootings reported in the state.
One main goal of the dashboard is to be "timely and transparent" with the latest reported expressway shooting details, state police added. There will be specific data relating to each reported expressway shooting throughout Illinois.
When a person visits the dashboard, they will find the number of reported expressway shootings from 2019 to 2022. The current year to date numbers of reported shootings are compared to the previous year to date number of reported expressway shootings. In addition, the dashboard will have information about the location, date and time, specific Illinois Highway System, and whether there was a reported injury or death.
“We want to provide this information to the general public, community stakeholders, our traffic safety partners, other first responders, and our law enforcement partners to assure them that we are committed to our mission of ensuring public safety on our expressway systems,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Knowing when and where these violent crimes are being committed, provides us with another tool to combating these violent and senseless crimes.”
To find the dashboard, go to the Illinois State Police home page and select the "Quick Link" labeled "Violence Reduction."
