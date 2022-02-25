ILLINOIS (WAND) - Two cases of the 'stealth omicron' variant of COVID-19 have been identified in central Illinois.
Reditus Laboratories confirmed it found two cases of BA.2 in a Feb. 19 sequencing run that are from the central Illinois area.
The BA.2 variant spreads faster than the original omicron variant, research has shown, and can sicken those who have already had an omicron infection in rare cases.
Research is mixed on whether or not this variant causes more severe disease, an Associated Press report said. Vaccines seem to be just as effective against it.
“It’s amazing to see how quickly this virus keeps mutating,” said Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi. “Hopefully, it will continue down this pathway of being less pathogenic, meaning individuals aren’t getting as sick and there will be fewer hospitalizations.”
See the PDF document attached to this story for more information.
