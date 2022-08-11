SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. John's Hospital awarded Stork Pins to first responders who helped deliver babies who made their arrivals outside of hospitals.
Three members of the Springfield Fire Department, Michael Flynn, Frank, Morrell, and Ben Mundstock, and two members of the Chatham Fire Department, Jeffery Bone and Kyle Enstrom were honored for helping with a healthy delivery on Father's Day, June 18, 2022.
The baby delivered by the firemen was Corbin Sarsany. His mother and father say he is a healthy and happy baby. "I hate to think what would happen if it weren't for Springfield and Chatham fire," Sara Sarsany said. "They were there just in time, and they did their job efficiently. We are so thankful to them and owe them everything."
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.