The University of Illinois is cracking down on students, announcing much stricter precautions after the number of COVID-19 cases increased earlier this week.
Some students said this is the only way for them to stay safe this semester. They are happy the university is taking more preemptive measures.
Chancellor Robert Jones sent out a mass email to students saying the University is "intensifying their efforts to identify and swiftly remove those individuals who have created this unacceptable risk for our campus and community and who have undermined your hard work to stay together."
Seniors such as Kayla Mccreary said this is much needed after several students were caught in violation of the rules.
"I saw the email that the chancellor sent out the other day about the kids who when out and partied and there was like two suspensions ... I think (the discipline is) great," Mccreary told WAND News.
The professor in charge of the COVID-19 testing model said the source of the increase is not from students going to Campustown bars or classes, but from students having gatherings in dorm rooms and Greek Housing.
The chancellor stated students can only go out for essential activities, such as weekly testing, groceries, classes and going to work.
Saffron Krause, a junior studying printmaking, said she has to be on campus because one of her classes is in person. However, she said it is not fair to her that students are not taking the COVID-19 precautions seriously.
"It's been very frustrating because I've been here since Aug. 21, and I have left maybe five or six times to go do things around the university, (such as) get tested get food, that sort of thing. And seeing people going out and having parties and stuff ... I just don't understand why they're doing that, “ Krause said.
Over 100 students and several campus organizations are now under investigation. The university said students who do not follow the COVID-19 precautions will be suspended.
The university also announced it will hire a new team of people to identify COVID-19 positive students and isolate them within 30 minutes of receiving their results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.