WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Warrensburg-Latham students were shown the dangers of drunk and distracted driving as part of a reenactment.
The event was focused on what can happen when young drivers drink and get behind the wheel or ride with drivers who are distracted or impaired.
The idea is to show the real-life consequences of risk-taking behaviors.
"It does take a lot of planning," said Warrensburg-Latham High School Principal Jonathan Downing. "You're planning with the police department, the fire department, just a lot of the ambulance, the services, we have a courthouse representative, a judge ... just all of those bases that cover what happens during a crash.
First responders acted how they would on the scene of an actual crash.
