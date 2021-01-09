EVANSTON, Ill. (WAND)- At least three people died and four others were critically injured in a shooting rampage in Northern Illinois.
The rampage started in Chicago at about 1:50 p.m. and ended when police in Evanston fatally shot the suspect during a shootout.
Police believe the suspect to be identified as 32 year old Jason Nightengale.
Officers responded to a CVS Pharmacy on Asbury Avenue in Evanston at around 5:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting came in.
When officers arrived at the scene the suspect ran into an IHop and took a woman hostage. The suspect then shot the woman in the head.
The victim had been taken into surgery at a local hospital, where she remains fighting for her life.
Evanston Police Chief Demitrous Cook said the suspect became engaged in a shootout with officers and taken into custody.
A firearm was recovered at the scene.
