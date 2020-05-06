AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) - Formal charges have been filed against an Auburn Township dump truck driver accused of striking and killing a woman.
Bennie L. Jackson, 43, is accused of being the driver in the Monday morning crash. Troopers said he failed to negotiate a curve on Illinois Route 4 at Lincoln Street in Auburn, drove through a ditch, passed over Lincoln Street and ended up in a Casey's Gas Station parking lot, where he hit a female pedestrian.
Jackson faces charges of aggravated driving under the influence (combinations of drugs; methamphetamine; cocaine), reckless homicide, official misconduct, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Sangamon County coroner's office pronounced her dead at the scene of the crash. Investigators responded to the scene at 11:30 a.m. Monday and identified her as Obaidah Gresham, 62.
During a Wednesday court appearance, Jackson's bond was set to $750,000.
The Auburn Township released a statement about the incident:
"Auburn Township is deeply saddened by the death of Obaidah “Karen” Gresham. Our hearts are with her family and loved ones in their time of grief. Auburn Township is cooperating fully with the Illinois State Police and the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office in their investigations. We cannot comment on individual personnel matters while investigations are underway."
