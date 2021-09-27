SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspicious package was investigated and found to contain no threat early Monday at an Illinois Department of Natural Resources facility.
The package was discovered before 7 a.m. Monday outside of a door to the IDNR building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The employee notified authorities and workers evacuated, IDNR leaders said.
The response to the situation involved IDNR Conservation Police and the Illinois Secretary of State Bomb Squad.
The package was found to not be dangerous. Officials reopened the building before 9 a.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.