SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill looking to help recruit volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel in Illinois has passed the state Senate.
Senate Bill 3027 offers an income tax credit to help attract these workers. There would be a $500 tax credit offered for volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel who are a member of or work for a fire department of fire protection district for nine moths or more and do not receive over $10,000 for their volunteer services during the taxable year.
Current laws do not have a tax credit. New York, Iowa and Maryland offer a similar credit.
“Many communities rely on volunteer fire departments when they are in a crisis,” State Sen. Christopher Belt (D-Swansea) said. “These fire departments across Illinois are struggling with a shortage of firefighters and EMS personnel volunteers.”
The tax credit proposal couldn't reduce a taxpayer's liability to less than zero, a press release said. Should the proposed credit be greater than the taxpayer liability for the year, the excess would be applied in the next five taxable years. The credit would be applied to the earliest tax year where there is a tax liability. Leaders said if there are credits for more than one year, the earlier credit would be applied first.
“Providing an incentive will encourage volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel to stay long-term,” Belt said. “It’s important that we address this shortage to ensure emergency responders have sufficient resources to respond quickly.
The bill is now headed to the state House for more consideration.
