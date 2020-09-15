TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Many Taylorville School District parents are unsatisfied with e-learning. Their schools are currently completely remote, and parents have said their kids cannot keep up.
Lisa Smith, a registered nurse and mother of six, said that the situation is affecting her kids greatly.
“They’re frustrated, and they’re quitting, they’re not wanting to work on it. They’re not wanting to get in and do the stuff because they don’t understand what they’re doing. One of my children has 25 late assignments and we work hours on them," Smith said.
These parents protested e-learning and rallied for the option for in-person learning at Taylorville High School at 5 p.m. Monday. Their signs read words like, “online learning hurts our kids”, “good education is a right”, and “we won’t succeed through a screen”.
“We are not doing well. We go home and this is what we have to do. We shouldn’t have to go home and teach our children what they should be learning at school," Smith said.
They also visited the school board meeting at 6, and spoke to the school administration about their frustrations and requests.
There has yet to be a new decision regarding an option for in-person learning.
