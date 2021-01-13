TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville police have agreed to adopt the NAACP's Ten Shared Principles.
Police made the announcement Wednesday night in a press release. They said the set of principles, established on March 22, 2018 by the NAACP Illinois State Conference and the Illinois Association of the Chiefs of Police, is meant to build mutual trust between law enforcement and the community.
"I believe that in adopting these principals recognize the need to treat everyone with dignity and respect and to build trust between police and communities," Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said. "I believe that we have great trust within our city today."
Click here to read more about the Ten Shared Principles.
