TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville Walmart employee tested positive for COVID-19, Emergency Management Agency officials said.
The Chris-Mont EMA said the worker is employed at a Walmart located at 1530 W. Springfield Road in Taylorville. The business contacted the local health department and EMA after learning about this positive case. The Christian County Health Department completed additional contact tracing.
Customers who recently shopped at the Walmart are at very low risk of exposure in this case and do not need to take any action, the EMA said. This was a limited exposure, and the store remains open after additional disinfection.
"The Walmart team would like to thank everyone for their support as they navigate through COVID-19," the EMA said. "They ask that you please wear a mask while shopping!"
The public is reminded that COVID-19 remains active in Christian and Montgomery counties. People should monitor for symptoms including fever or chills, coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, a headache, the new loss of taste or smell, congestion or a runny nose, a sore throat, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Anyone who begins to feel ill or has a medical concern should reach out to their medical provider. Those who do not have a provider should call the Christian County Health Department at (217)824-4113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.