SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A teenage suspect in an April Springfield shooting investigation has been arrested.
In a Monday press release, police said a 16-year-old suspect was arrested Friday in the 1300 block of N. 9th St. He is accused of shooting a 20-year-old man on Monday, April 12, in the 1000 block of S. Pasfield St.
The victim in that shooting arrived at HSHS St. John's Hospital that night and needed surgery. His wounds were non-life-threatening and he was still in hospital care on April 19.
The teen, who police identified as Daeon Stapleton, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, two charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, attempted armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. Stapleton is being tried as an adult.
His bond is set at $750,000.
