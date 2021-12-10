DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Like many of her clients, Teri Ducy finds peace in the quiet moments.
Soon, there will be more of them to go around. Ducy is retiring as Dove Inc.'s domestic violence coordinator after 31 years on the job.
"There was a need back then, but it's vital now," Ducy said. "We've got to look in our community at domestic violence as the crime that it is and treat it as such."
The garden where clients in Dove's shelter find their peace now bears Ducy's name. But her impact goes far beyond an outdoor plaque.
"[The best part of working here is] to see the change," she said. "I just want the legacy to continue."
In 31 years, she's seen laws, tactics and attitudes change in how we address domestic violence.
But the one constant? The strength of each individual Ducy has helped break free of the cycle of abuse.
"I've learned so much from the clients that I've worked with," she said. "I've learned that they're the strong ones...We have the options and we provide them the tools, but they do all of the work."
Liz Mackey will take over for Ducy as the domestic violence program coordinator. Mackey has been with Dove for three years and most recently served as client services coordinator at Dove's shelter in Decatur.
As Ducy's farewell tour ended Friday, there were tears, hugs and walls that seemed a little more bare. But her memories of the team that made her impact possible, will last long after the retirement balloons lose their air.
"It's been really humbling in the past couple of weeks of recognition because I couldn't have done all of this without my Dove family and without my staff," Ducy said. "They will always be in my heart...and I look forward to seeing where it goes in the future."
