TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND) — In May, WAND reported that a severe storm destroyed the monoslope barn at Hartke Swine Center. That facility had housed 300 head of cattle, which the Hartkes had to send to several other facilities while the damage was fixed.
"I was in disbelief," said David Hartke, the owner of Hartke Swine Center. "I thought there was no way that that barn would have gone down." The barn had been built only nine years prior.
Today, the Hartkes hosted an open house to show the new monoslope barn they have built, and thank several members of the community who helped them clean up after the storm.
"It's a great felling to have the support we had and to be able to turn around and have this thing back open in September and be able to get the calves in," said Hartke.
The Hartke Swine Center was established in Teutopolis in 1902. David's sons will become the sixth generation to take run the facilities once they take over.
"When I built the cattle barn here, I sat down with the boys and talked to them and told them this is one way we can expand both the boys can come home and farm," said Hartke. "Now they're both home farming with me and it's a great feeling to have my sons are working side by side with me."
Hartke says he is grateful for everyone who helped the family out and will continue to help the community in any way he can.
