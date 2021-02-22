SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WAND) — The Boys & Girls Club of South Elgin has started the construction of its new 20,000 square foot Clubhouse.
The state-of-the-art facility will provide daily education, meals, and activities to over 250+ K-8 children,and is set to open later this year.
The Clubhouse will be located at the Village’s former public works building, at 735 Martin Drive in South Elgin.
Cathy Russell, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of South Elgin said: “The Boys & Girls Club of South Elgin is committed to enriching the lives of youth in the surrounding area through its range of programs and initiatives. We see a need in South Elgin now more than ever.”
She continued, “The COVID-19 pandemic has created uncertain and frightening times for kids and families. Exposed to empty shelves in grocery stores, a 24-hour mounting news cycle, school closures, and job loss leaving many families in a difficult situation, the anxiety felt by youth today is overwhelming.”
The Club's goal is to help prepare young people for 21st century success through its 26 plus years of experience serving at-risk youth in the Elgin area.
The Club will offer programs focusing on dedicated social/emotional resilience training, mentorship programs, development in STEM and the art skills, workforce development initiatives, and its strong community partnerships in South Elgin.
Steve Super, the Village of South Elgin Administrator and the Boys & Girls Club of South Elgin Board Member said, “South Elgin is home to over 4,000 hardworking families, many of which rely on public and private services and programs to support their wellbeing. We are proud to welcome the Boys and Girls Club to South Elgin as the first major youth focused non-profit in the Village and look forward to enhancing the vibrancy of this great community.”
To learn more about the Boys and Girls Club of South Elgin, please visit: http://www.bgcelgin.org/southelgin
