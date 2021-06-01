(WAND)- After a long day for lawmakers in Springfield, the House and Senate both approve of the new state budget and send it off to the desk of Governor JB Pritzker.
With a House vote of 37 to 21, the state budget for $42.3 billion was approved as of 2:22 a.m. the morning of June 1.
Several lawmakers share their thoughts on the states new budget:
State Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) issued the following statement:
"The House may have new Democrat leadership, however their addiction to spending more and more is nothing new. I voted against this budget as it continues to spend more than our estimated revenue and does not include a plan to pay down Illinois' massive pension debt. The Democrats even had the nerve to give lawmakers a $1,000 pay raise and earmark $1 billion in pet projects for Democrat districts. A balanced budget is what the people of Illinois deserve. It's what our next generation deserves. We can't continue this irresponsible spending. The tough decisions need to be made, and, unfortunately, the budget approved today pushes our debt onto future taxpayers," said Representative Caulkins.
State Senator Elgie R. Sims, Jr. (D-Chicago) released the following statement:
"We have approved a budget plan that I believe is balanced, responsible, and puts us on a path toward a brighter future. Not only is this budget balanced, it provides stability by making our full required pension payment, paying down the borrowing we needed last year, and funding many of our priorities to put our state on the right path. I am especially proud of our investments in education, small businesses, and local governments. We will meet our Evidence-Based Funding obligations to our local school districts, which will advance our students and teachers, and we're keeping funding for public universities and community colleges whole. As a member of the Illinois legislative Black Caucus and sponsor of its criminal justice pillar, I am also proud that this budget funds the enhanced training and other associated improvements passed earlier this year to enact the SAFE-T Act. This budget plan sets Illinois up for success, not just this year, but for years into the future, " said Senator Sims.
State Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) released the regarding the passage of a state budget.
"With 16 billion dollars in unexpected revenue, the state has more than enough income to pass a balanced budget that pays for the priorities of the people of Illinois. Instead, we got a reckless budget plan that raises taxes on job creators at the worst time possible. The Democrats have come up with dozens more new pet projects and a billion dollars in additional pork. At a time when most Illinoisans have tightened their belt, the majority Democrats have instead shown their unquenchable desire to tax and spend, said Senator Barickman.
The Illinois Municipal League (IML) released the following statement in response to the State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2022 budget adoption:
"The Local Government Distributive Fund (LGDF) serves as a financial foundation for cities, villages, and towns across the state and is crucial to keeping local tax burdens as low as possible. When these dollars are reduced, local leaders are forced to make difficult decisions, which include cuts to critical services or increasing taxes and fees to ensure municipal budgets stay balanced. We commend Governor JB Pritzker, legislative leaders, and state lawmakers for not enacting further cuts to LGDF and increasing state and local revenues by adopting various changes to the state's tax code. Communities need this funding as we recover from the pandemic and economic collapse due to public demand for even more community programs and services. Going forward beyond this fiscal year, we urge the General Assembly to fully restore LGDF and end the harmful practice of imposing costly unfunded mandates," said Brad Cole, IML Executive Director.
