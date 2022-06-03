LAKE CITY, Ill. (WAND) - A family's house was destroyed in a Thursday night Lake City fire, and now they need help getting back on their feet.
The Dora Township Fire Protection District was helped by Lovington Fire and EMS, Bethany firefighters and Mt. Zion firefighters in the response. Responders thanked Long Creek for their help in covering districts during the fire response in a Facebook post.
A family member, Lisa Veach, organized a GoFundMe page. She said her niece, Taylor, and Taylor's husband, Dan, along with their two children, were able to escape the home uninjured. They lost everything in the fire, Veach said.
"They will be having to find a new house to live in and furnish with the basic essentials," Veach said on the GoFundMe page. "Any help is so dearly appreciated."
The fundraiser had collected over $1,100 out of a $5,000 goal as of 8 p.m. Friday.
WAND News is working to learn more about the details of this fire.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.