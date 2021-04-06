DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Voters have selected three people to fill open Decatur City Council seats.
David Horn, Ed Culp and Chuck Kuhle will take council seats after claiming the most votes Tuesday night. Six total candidates were vying to be on the city council after advancing from the 12-candidate consolidated primary stage.
Those still in the election before Tuesday night included incumbents Horn and Kuhle, both of whom had served in their seats since 2017. In addition to the incumbents, four challengers made it through the primary election, including Culp, Jacob Jenkins, Marty Watkins and Will Wetzel.
Incumbent Pat McDaniel did not seek re-election, leaving his seat open for the taking.
The winners Tuesday night join Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, Lisa Gregory, Bill Faber and Rodney Walker on the city council.
